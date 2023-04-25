In order to keep you entertained for the Sunday race at the Dover Motor Speedway, we wanted to share some takeaways from the weekend's Geico 500 event to keep in mind. Ryan Blaney must be feeling like a gambler on a losing streak, unable to catch a break no matter how much he tries. Following his fourth runner-up finish in 56 races, the Team Penske driver led the pack at (continue reading...)Full Article
Takeaways From Talladega and Things To Look Forward to at NASCAR's Wurth 400 in Dover
