Verstappen Clinches Victory in Epic Miami Grand Prix Showdown Against Perez

The Miami Grand Prix witnessed an epic showdown between Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. With Perez closing in on Verstappen's championship lead after a double win in Azerbaijan, the Dutchman was determined to strike back. Despite starting from ninth on the grid, Verstappen showed his class and skill as he carved his way up the field with a series of impressive moves, eventually passing Perez in the final laps to clinch victory. ... (continue reading...)