NHTSA To Investigate Fatal Tesla Crash In California
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA announced that it will investigate a fatal crash involving Tesla Inc. vehicle on December 29 in Southern California. Two people died and two others were injured in the crash between a 2019 Tesla Model S and a 2006 Honda Civic. As per reports citing law enforcement, Tesla exited a freeway, ran a red light and crashed into the Honda.
According to Reuters, the fatal Dec. 29 crash of a Tesla vehicle in Southern California will be investigated by the U.S. government’s auto safety regulator. Earlier this month, the NHTSA said it had opened an investigation into a 12th Tesla crash that may be tied to the vehicle’s advanced...