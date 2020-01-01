NHTSA To Investigate Fatal Tesla Crash In California

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA announced that it will investigate a fatal crash involving Tesla Inc. vehicle on December 29 in Southern California. Two people died and two others were injured in the crash between a 2019 Tesla Model S and a 2006 Honda Civic. As per reports citing law enforcement, Tesla exited a freeway, ran a red light and crashed into the Honda.


