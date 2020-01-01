Global  

NHTSA To Investigate Fatal Tesla Crash In California

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA announced that it will investigate a fatal crash involving Tesla Inc. vehicle on December 29 in Southern California. Two people died and two others were injured in the crash between a 2019 Tesla Model S and a 2006 Honda Civic. As per reports citing law enforcement, Tesla exited a freeway, ran a red light and crashed into the Honda.
News video: U.S. Auto Safety Agency to Investigate Fatal Tesla Crash In California

 According to Reuters, the fatal Dec. 29 crash of a Tesla vehicle in Southern California will be investigated by the U.S. government's auto safety regulator. Earlier this month, the NHTSA said it had opened an investigation into a 12th Tesla crash that may be tied to the vehicle's advanced...

NHTSA Investigating Fatal Gardena Tesla Accident

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking to a fatal crash in Gardena after a Tesla Model S left a freeway in California, ran a red light and struck a Honda Civic, killing two.

Loved Ones Mourn Southern California Teacher Killed by Teen Allegedly Driving Drunk on New Year's Day

A beloved Huntington Beach teacher is being mourned by close friends and family after she was killed in a suspected DUI crash on New Year's Day.

