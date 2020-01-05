Global  

Houston Texans pull off second-half comeback to advance in playoffs

bizjournals Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Houston Texans won the AFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium after an impressive second-half comeback. The Buffalo Bills were leading 16-0, but the Texans rallied in the third quarter to score 19 straight points by the end of the game. Texans TV host Drew Dougherty credited much of the rally to "wizardry" by quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Bills tied it up with a 47-yard field goal with five seconds left, but the Texans won 22-19 with a 28-yard field goal in overtime. This is the Texans'…
 A former Buffalo Bills wide receiver is helping a fan give away tickets to Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

