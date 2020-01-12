Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host Golden Globes 2021

National Broadcasting Company (NBC) Universal made the announcement at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20). Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:06Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Here's Why Taylor Swift Presenting with Amy Poehler at Golden Globes 2020 Was So Significant There was some special meaning behind Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler‘s award presentation during the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! While the duo are now on good...

Just Jared 6 days ago



Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler present together at 2020 Golden Globes So I’m going to be annoying right now and tell you that I called this: on Friday’s episode of etalk, I did a Gossip Nostalgia segment on the Golden Globes...

Lainey Gossip 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this