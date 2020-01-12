Global  

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host Golden Globes 2021

Hindu Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
National Broadcasting Company (NBC) Universal made the announcement at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.
