Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass leaves behind a World Series trophy and family-first legacy

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

David Glass, former owner and chairman of the Kansas City Royals, died on Jan. 9 of complications associated with pneumonia. Glass earned a business degree from Southwest Missouri State University and embarked upon a career in retail that culminated in becoming president and CEO of Walmart in 1988. He was appointed interim chairman and CEO of the Royals in 1993, after the death of team founder Ewing Kauffman, and bought the team in 2000. Glass sold the Royals to a group led by John Sherman in November… 👓 View full article

