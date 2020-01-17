Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass leaves behind a World Series trophy and family-first legacy

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
David Glass, former owner and chairman of the Kansas City Royals, died on Jan. 9 of complications associated with pneumonia. Glass earned a business degree from Southwest Missouri State University and embarked upon a career in retail that culminated in becoming president and CEO of Walmart in 1988. He was appointed interim chairman and CEO of the Royals in 1993, after the death of team founder Ewing Kauffman, and bought the team in 2000. Glass sold the Royals to a group led by John Sherman in November…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Royals owner David Glass dies

Royals owner David Glass dies 01:08

 The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that long-time owner David Glass died last week. Glass was 84.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Artist 'predicting the future' with painting of Chiefs players with Lombardi Trophy [Video]Artist 'predicting the future' with painting of Chiefs players with Lombardi Trophy

The success of the Chiefs is inspiring many fans to show their appreciation in different ways. Jason Wilcox, an artist from Liberty, recently changed up his style a little bit and started reflecting..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:19Published

Councilman proves recycled glass can be put to good use [Video]Councilman proves recycled glass can be put to good use

The city is using crushed glass to help with construction projects, and are testing the process on a city building.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84

Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
FOX Sports

Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.