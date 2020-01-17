Global  

Alert: Former US Rep. Christopher Collins is sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison in insider trading case

SeattlePI.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Former US Rep. Christopher Collins is sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison in insider trading case.
News video: Former Police Officer Sentenced For Possession Of Unregistered Fully Automatic Firearm

Former Police Officer Sentenced For Possession Of Unregistered Fully Automatic Firearm 00:34

 A former police officer in Brunswick, Maryland, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for possession of an unregistered, fully automatic firearm.

Former Western NY Congressman Chris Collins Sentenced [Video]Former Western NY Congressman Chris Collins Sentenced

A former New York Congressman who was one of the first to endorse Donald Trump for president is going to prison.

Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison [Video]Former Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To 26 Months In Prison

​Collins pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Ex-pharma exec sentenced to nearly 3 years in bribery scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former executive for a drug company was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison in a bribery and kickbacks scheme that Massachusetts...
SeattlePI.com

Ex-US rep’s fate rests with judge in insider trading case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge must decide the fate of former U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins after his lawyers and prosecutors disagreed over how he should be punished...
Seattle Times

