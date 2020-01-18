Full ground stop at Chicago O'Hare airport amid winter storm Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )





The FAA said on its website that the stop would last through 9 p.m. CST. Hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport, one of the busiest in the nation.



Earlier Friday, a plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport. The Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing to be de-iced before flying to Detroit when the nosegear slipped off the taxiway, said Delta spokeswoman Martha Witt. There were no reports of injuries aboard the Airbus A319, which was carrying 123 passengers and a crew of six. Witt said the airline was trying to put passengers from Delta flight 1114 on other planes.



The airport was closed and numerous flights were canceled in the morning but flights resumed about noon. Most Friday flights from Nashville, Tennessee, were canceled, likely disrupting travel plans for fans of the Tennessee Titans flying into Kansas City for Sunday's AFC



Lambert lnternational Airport in St. Louis reported more than 130 flights canceled as of noon Friday and American Airlines suspended all flights to Missouri's Columbia Regional Airport until noon Saturday.



The slippery conditions come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create



