Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Black Iron CEO Matt Simpson brings Shymanivske story to World Economic Forum in Davos

Proactive Investors Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) (OTCMKTS:BKIRF) CEO Matt Simpson brought the Shymanivske story to world leaders and investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week. Simpson participated in a panel discussion at the Ukraine House during the forum to talk about the firm’s experience as a major investor in Ukraine. The Toronto-based firm is advancing the Shymanivske iron ore project in the country, a 646-million-ton resource that is primed for construction. READ: Black Iron to acquire Ukraine government land to advance Shymanivske project As part of the panel, called “Untapped Potential: Ukraine as Europe’s Next Industrial Powerhouse,” Simpson told investors gathered at Ukraine House about the positive changes that have occurred in the Eastern European country since Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014. “This is a great opportunity to raise with world leaders the importance of Ukraine having highly successful examples of foreign investment, such as the funding and construction of Black Iron’s iron ore mine, as the most sustainable way for the country to realize its citizens ambitions of having higher living standards,” Simpson told Proactive. “As a Canadian publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Black Iron’s experience and success serve as an important benchmark for other foreign investors to help attract and provide confidence on investing as a foreigner in Ukraine,” he added. The current Ukrainian government is demonstrating its commitment to reopening the country to foreign investment following the turbulence of the past few years. In just seven months since taking office, president Volodymyr Zelensky and his government made the decision to remove immunity from prosecution for members of parliament and launch an anti-corruption court. Zelensky publicly backed Shymanivske last July during a speech to the Economic Club of Canada. The project is located just outside of Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, which is expected to be a major source of labour for Black Iron once the project goes into production. In November, Black Iron struck an agreement with Ukraine's government to acquire a key parcel of land being used by the country's Ministry of Defense for the location of Black Iron's future processing plant, tailings and waste rock stockpiles, a key step forward in Shymanivske’s path to construction. The Davos panel also featured speakers from the State Property Fund of Ukraine, BGV Group and Siemens Ukraine. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Davos 2020: Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg clash on climate at World Economic Forum in Davos

Davos 2020: Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg clash on climate at World Economic Forum in Davos 01:23

 Teenage activist Greta Thunberg turns to sarcasm to make her point on climate change as her nemesis Donald Trump hits out at the "prophets of doom".View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Quarrels, but little consensus at Davos [Video]Quarrels, but little consensus at Davos

The World Economic Forum at Davos produced rows over climate change and trade, but little consensus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:12Published

President of Citigroup on empowering women in banking [Video]President of Citigroup on empowering women in banking

Jane Fraser, President of Citigroup and CEO of Global Consumer Banking, in conversation with Stephanie Mehta. Davos Dialogues, a series of editorial panels, videos, and news coverage, is produced in..

Credit: Fast Company     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Goldman Sachs’s CEO just called WeWork’s pulled IPO — which Goldman was underwriting — proof that the market works

It’s hard to put a positive spin on terrible situation, but that didn’t stop Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon earlier today. Asked during a session at the...
TechCrunch

The same word popped up repeatedly during our meetings at Davos. Here's what it is — and how 6 experts see it permanently transforming business as we know it.

The same word popped up repeatedly during our meetings at Davos. Here's what it is — and how 6 experts see it permanently transforming business as we know it.· Workforce "upskilling" was a major topic at discussion at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos. · The word popped up during most of Business Insider's...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

proactive_ca

Proactive Canada $BKI Black Iron CEO Matt Simpson brings Shymanivske story to World Economic Forum in Davos https://t.co/eFtnfNQNFE… https://t.co/SE7yXC1hJS 2 hours ago

BlackIronInc

Black Iron Exploration & Development Great Davos panel to discuss "Untapped potential: Ukraine as Europe's Next Industrial Powerhouse" in which Black Ir… https://t.co/bLDPFcdggZ 1 day ago

BlackIronInc

Black Iron Exploration & Development Black Iron CEO to Discuss Ukraine’s Untapped Potential at Davos Investment Panel Black Iron's CEO, Matt Simpson, w… https://t.co/Gcz86ZurSO 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.