Restaurant roundup: Celebrity chef opening Hopkins eatery, Howard restaurant week

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Happy Friday! Baltimore’s dining scene is steadily growing its national presence (the BBJ recently took a look at the consequences of the spotlight) and we saw more evidence of that phenomenon this week with news that some famous outsiders are headed to town. Next week, Johns Hopkins University will gain a new eatery from a Washington, D.C.-based celebrity chef and in February, a famed Philadelphia hoagie shop will land at Horseshoe Casino. I’ve also got details on a new Ekiben collaboration,… 👓 View full article

