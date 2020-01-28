It's only going to get more costly to buy Super Bowl LIV tickets

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

If Super Bowl ticket prices follow recent trends, they probably already hit bottom, four days after the Conference Championship games. In 2012 and 2013, the lowest price tickets were bought the day of the Super Bowl. However, that trend has been changing, with the lowest price moving closer to the Conference Championship games. If the trend holds true, tickets to this year’s game hit bottom four days after the Conference Championship, at $3,499, according to data from TicketIQ. The current get-in-the-door… 👓 View full article

