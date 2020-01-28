Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

It's only going to get more costly to buy Super Bowl LIV tickets

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
If Super Bowl ticket prices follow recent trends, they probably already hit bottom, four days after the Conference Championship games. In 2012 and 2013, the lowest price tickets were bought the day of the Super Bowl. However, that trend has been changing, with the lowest price moving closer to the Conference Championship games. If the trend holds true, tickets to this year’s game hit bottom four days after the Conference Championship, at $3,499, according to data from TicketIQ. The current get-in-the-door…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl Media Night Underway At Marlins Park

Super Bowl Media Night Underway At Marlins Park 01:41

 CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with fans in attendance.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV [Video]Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV

The final touches are being put on Hard Rock Stadium to help ensure it's prepared to host Super Bowl LIV. The microphones are being tested, new signage is going up and a fresh paint is being applied to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:50Published

Broadcaster Erin Andrews Recalls Jimmy G 'Feels Great, Baby' Interview [Video]Broadcaster Erin Andrews Recalls Jimmy G 'Feels Great, Baby' Interview

At the Media Party in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, FOX broadcaster Erin Andrews spoke with Dennis O'Donnell about the interview that spawned the now famous three words describing the Niners' season:..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Need a flight to Super Bowl LIV? These 5 KCI airlines are ready to get you to Miami

If you're lucky enough to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV, next up on your shopping list should be catching a flight to the game. Normally, just three airlines...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

BenQ TK850 4K UHD HDR-PRO DLP projector is ready for Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV is a little more than a week away, airing on February 2 -- a Sunday, of course. If you are planning on watching the game at home, I hope your...
betanews Also reported by •Business Wire

Tweets about this

ElizabethMAlex

Elizabeth Alex Better hurry! It's only going to get more costly to buy Super Bowl LIV tickets https://t.co/Z7TdbzdXWV via @KCBizjournal 2 hours ago

OderoAlulu

THE SKY IS A TRAMPOLINE #BlackMzungu ™ ◢◤ @collchan Maybe this might sanitize the real estate market going forward...only time will tell. Remember when land… https://t.co/IwVitOlhSW 4 hours ago

pastorabharris

Pastor A.B. Harris RT @RepAdamSchiff: The Trump Administration is making it harder and more costly for countless women to receive care by going after Planned… 21 hours ago

Stepha_OBrien

Stephanie O'Brien RT @NerdCactus: “Trying to save everyone only leads to more costly mistakes.” Mia followed Laras. She wasn’t going to let him dismiss her.… 2 days ago

RetroPixil

RetroPixel @dege13 No pressure at all, only offering if was going to be flipped. I am aware they command more cash then you pa… https://t.co/sVp4oSSb54 2 days ago

NerdCactus

C Alexandra “Trying to save everyone only leads to more costly mistakes.” Mia followed Laras. She wasn’t going to let him dism… https://t.co/I1xUHnW2hZ 3 days ago

RH201ST

David Godin @bungdan This is exactly what is going to eventually kill streaming services as we know it. It is too costly to pay… https://t.co/GBzWZ69ibI 4 days ago

justin_solomon

Justin Solomon @joelschafer I agree with your previous points, by the way. I wonder how a voter or taxpayers looks at this and doe… https://t.co/rrcnWxCX6R 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.