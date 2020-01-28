Reports: Republican expected to challenge for newly appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler' seat

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Multiple reports claim that 9th District Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins is expected to challenge newly-appointed U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler for her seat in the upcoming fall election cycle. Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to the seat, which was vacated at the end of 2019 by the now-retired Sen. Johnny Isakson. The special election is an all-comers race in November with the top-two vote-getters headed for a January runoff if no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote.


