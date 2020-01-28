Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Washington Post Says Reporter’s Kobe Bryant Tweets Did Not Break Rules

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
After more than 300 Post employees rallied to her defense, the paper relented and allowed Felicia Sonmez to go back to work.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Reporter Suspended After Kobe Bryant Tweets 00:30

 A Washington Post reporter has been suspended over controversial tweets.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets [Video]The Washington Post Suspends Reporter After Kobe Bryant Tweets

Reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave after tweeting a 2016 Daily Beast article regarding Bryant’s 2003 rape case.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:16Published

Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets [Video]Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets

​The newspaper placed one of its reporters on administrative leave after they tweeted about Kobe Bryant's rape case shortly after he died.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant Tweets

Washington Post Criticized For Suspending Reporter Over Bryant TweetsWatch VideoThe Washington Post is being criticized for suspending a reporter over a series of tweets in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death. The Post said Monday...
Newsy

Washington Post reporter did not break rules by tweeting about Kobe Bryant's rape case, paper rules

Newspaper calls tweets from journalist 'ill-timed' but says she did not violate social media policy
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.