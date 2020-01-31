The real reason Boston Beer's Jim Koch met with Donald Trump
Friday, 31 January 2020 () When President Donald Trump invited Boston Beer founder Jim Koch to meet with him at his New Jersey golf resort, Koch knew he had to say yes. But it wasn’t to push a brewery agenda, it was to give his wife, Cynthia Fisher, an opportunity to change the health care landscape. “That's why I went there. The thing I got all this (expletive) for, it was to get Cynthia in front of him with her idea,” Koch said. Fisher, a former biotech founder and long-time health care entrepreneur, wanted…
After some rude remarks from President Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Tom Steyer shares his reaction to the tweets. He also admits he could care less for the president's comments and says, "Bring it..