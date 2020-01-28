Global  

Video-conferencing company Zoom just had its best trading day in 8 months, as coronavirus fears mean that more people work from home (ZM)

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Video-conferencing company Zoom just had its best trading day in 8 months, as coronavirus fears mean that more people work from home (ZM)· Shares of Zoom, the red-hot video chat app that made for one of 2019's hottest IPOs, soared over 15 percent on Monday.
· The spread of Coronavirus in China and abroad is leading to an uptick in remote work — which may have translated into more business for Zoom.
· CEO Eric Yuan said in an interview with CNBC that the app...
