Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Australia's Bushfires To Reduce GDP Growth, Says RBA Chief

Australia's Bushfires To Reduce GDP Growth, Says RBA Chief

RTTNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the economic impact of the bushfires in the areas affected is very large.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications' [Video]Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash over his response to the country’s unprecedented bushfires. According to Reuters, the bushfires have killed 24 people, destroyed the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY 🇦🇺 Australia's Bushfires To Reduce GDP Growth, Says RBA Chief: Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said… https://t.co/EAdWYtx8Ai 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.