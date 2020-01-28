Global  

TurboTax and other tax-prep companies made an extra $1 billion by charging 14 million Americans for services that should've been free

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
TurboTax and other tax-prep companies made an extra $1 billion by charging 14 million Americans for services that should've been free· *At least 14 million Americans paid for tax prep services in 2019 they could have received at no cost, a government audit found.*
· *That led to an additional $1 billion in revenue for tax software companies like H&R Block and TurboTax maker Intuit, ProPublica reported.*
· *The audit suggested juicing Free File's...
News video: TurboTax, Others Charged 14 Million Users for Services That Should Have Been Free

TurboTax, Others Charged 14 Million Users for Services That Should Have Been Free 00:17

 According to an internal audit from the Treasury Department, TurboTax, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies charged at least 14 million taxpayers for tax prep that they could have gotten for free. The audit found that the services deliberately made it difficult for users to find and use the free...

How to file your taxes for free

Every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on tax-prep services — that's often a waste of money.
As legal gambling expands, Super Bowl appears to attract record betting

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates that 26 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LIV, up 15% from last year. About 4 million people will place...
