TurboTax and other tax-prep companies made an extra $1 billion by charging 14 million Americans for services that should've been free
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () · *At least 14 million Americans paid for tax prep services in 2019 they could have received at no cost, a government audit found.*
· *That led to an additional $1 billion in revenue for tax software companies like H&R Block and TurboTax maker Intuit, ProPublica reported.*
· *The audit suggested juicing Free File's...
According to an internal audit from the Treasury Department, TurboTax, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies charged at least 14 million taxpayers for tax prep that they could have gotten for free. The audit found that the services deliberately made it difficult for users to find and use the free...
