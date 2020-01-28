TurboTax and other tax-prep companies made an extra $1 billion by charging 14 million Americans for services that should've been free

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *At least 14 million Americans paid for tax prep services in 2019 they could have received at no cost, a government audit found.*

· *That led to an additional $1 billion in revenue for tax software companies like H&R Block and TurboTax maker Intuit, ProPublica reported.*

· *The audit suggested juicing Free File's... · *At least 14 million Americans paid for tax prep services in 2019 they could have received at no cost, a government audit found.*· *That led to an additional $1 billion in revenue for tax software companies like H&R Block and TurboTax maker Intuit, ProPublica reported.*· *The audit suggested juicing Free File's 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend