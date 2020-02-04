Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend

'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend

Business Insider Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend· Warner Bros.' "Birds of Prey" won the domestic box office, but with a soft $33.2 million.
· The studio projected a $45 million opening (about half of its production budget), while industry projections were around $50 million to $55 million.
· It's a disappointing opening for the DC Comics movie, which has a fresh Rotten...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints $33 Million Debut

'Birds of Prey' Disappoints $33 Million Debut 00:36

 LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters. The sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Now Screening: 'Birds of Prey,' 'Locke & Key' & 'Honey Boy' | THR News [Video]Now Screening: 'Birds of Prey,' 'Locke & Key' & 'Honey Boy' | THR News

It's a big weekend at the box office and on streaming services! So, here's your breakdown of what to watch in THR's Now Screening.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:59Published

Now Screening : 'Birds of Prey,' 'Locke & Key' & 'Honey Boy' | THR News [Video]Now Screening : 'Birds of Prey,' 'Locke & Key' & 'Honey Boy' | THR News

It's a big weekend at the box office and on streaming services! So, here's your breakdown of what to watch in THR's Now Screening.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just...
Reuters

Can ‘Birds of Prey’ and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Slay at Box Office?

After a feast or famine year punctuated by the record breaking success of “Joker,” Warner Bros. is beginning their 2020 movie slate by releasing another...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

milaniolivera

olivera kovacevic RT @Reuters: Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut https://t.co/cKTtnxooFU https://t.co/yTHnT6JYNO 2 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut https://t.co/cKTtnxooFU https://t.co/yTHnT6JYNO 3 minutes ago

beyondreality20

Gaylord Davis Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' disappoints with $33-million debut https://t.co/JK1fKnBK2X 7 minutes ago

nexuspong

Chris Wong-Swenson #PingPongFlix RT @Variety: Box office: #BirdsofPrey disappoints with $33 million debut https://t.co/GffBaQmuSB 9 minutes ago

osentertain

Fun.Things.Orlando. Box Office: ‘Birds of Prey’ disappoints with $33 million debut https://t.co/goPZ7f4MVn https://t.co/EiXuwtSYTY 12 minutes ago

calgaryherald

Calgary Herald Box Office: #BirdsofPrey disappoints with $33-million debut https://t.co/Kznj97v8nk 17 minutes ago

_GorgeousxoJay

Jess 😛 RT @businessinsider: 'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend https://t.co/CVnkFXL… 18 minutes ago

SimonOrtiz9

Simon Ortiz RT @ScottMendelson: Friday #BoxOffice: DC Films' #BirdsOfPrey Disappoints With Mediocre $13.25 Million Opening Day via @forbes by @ScottMen… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.