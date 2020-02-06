Global  

Trump promised to eliminate the deficit within 8 years. It would take until 2035 under his new budget proposal.

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Trump promised to eliminate the deficit within 8 years. It would take until 2035 under his new budget proposal.· *Red ink would continue to flow for another decade and a half under the latest White House budget proposal. *
· *That would undermine a longtime campaign pledge for President Donald Trump and a traditional talking point for the Republican party. *
· *While Trump vowed to pay off the now $22 trillion national debt within...
News video: Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal

Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal 00:32

 President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump will raise military spending and propose cuts to social safety-net programs. While the proposal won’t...

Trump slashes foreign aid, cuts safety net programs in new budget proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashes to social safety net programs in his $4.8 trillion budget proposal for...
News24.com | Trump budget plan pushes back deficit target - US media

The White House will unveil a budget proposal that drops the Republicans' long-term goal of eliminating the federal deficit over the next 10 years, US media have...
