Trump promised to eliminate the deficit within 8 years. It would take until 2035 under his new budget proposal.
Monday, 10 February 2020 () · *Red ink would continue to flow for another decade and a half under the latest White House budget proposal. *
· *That would undermine a longtime campaign pledge for President Donald Trump and a traditional talking point for the Republican party. *
· *While Trump vowed to pay off the now $22 trillion national debt within...
President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump will raise military spending and propose cuts to social safety-net programs. While the proposal won’t...
The White House will unveil a budget proposal that drops the Republicans' long-term goal of eliminating the federal deficit over the next 10 years, US media have... News24 Also reported by •FOXNews.com
