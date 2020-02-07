Sony’s Mike Hopkins to lead Amazon Studios and Prime Video
Monday, 10 February 2020 () In a high-level management change, Amazon has hired Mike Hopkins, a respected Sony television executive, to oversee the tech giant’s entire video entertainment business: Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Hopkins will report directly to Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chairman, as the multibillionaire founder becomes increasingly involved in Hollywood. Hopkins replaces Jeffrey Blackburn, who is […]
Amazon.com Inc named Sony Corp executive Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime video platform as well as its movie and television studios, the Wall Street Journal... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •Motley Fool
