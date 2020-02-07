Global  

Sony’s Mike Hopkins to lead Amazon Studios and Prime Video

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
In a high-level management change, Amazon has hired Mike Hopkins, a respected Sony television executive, to oversee the tech giant’s entire video entertainment business: Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Hopkins will report directly to Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chairman, as the multibillionaire founder becomes increasingly involved in Hollywood. Hopkins replaces Jeffrey Blackburn, who is […]
Amazon has quietly hired the NBCUniversal executive known as ex-CEO Jeff Zucker's 'right-hand man' to lead PR for its original video and streaming services (AMZN)

Amazon has quietly hired the NBCUniversal executive known as ex-CEO Jeff Zucker's 'right-hand man' to lead PR for its original video and streaming services (AMZN)· Cory Shields, former executive VP of communications at NBCUniversal, is now VP of PR for the Amazon Studios and Original Video teams, Business Insider has...
Business Insider

Amazon names Sony executive to lead entertainment unit - WSJ

Amazon.com Inc named Sony Corp executive Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime video platform as well as its movie and television studios, the Wall Street Journal...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersMotley Fool

