Google's head of human resources Eileen Naughton is stepping down from her role at the company, reports said. Her departure comes amid rising tensions between the tech giant's management and employees. Naughton has been Google's Vice President of People Operations from 2016. She is reportedly moving to New York to be closer to her family and will take another role within the company. 👓 View full article