Samsung Unveils Foldable Galaxy Z Flip

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Samsung Electronics has expanded its presence in the foldable smartphone segment by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip. The new smartphone is the company's second foldable handset after the Galaxy Fold launched last year. The smartphone, which features a clamshell design, was introduced at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday. The device is reportedly priced at $1,380.
Samsung's new flagship series features Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new Galaxy S20 phones come with Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 processor, Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and Infinity-O..
Image: Samsung
Samsung announced the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip during the company's Unpacked 2020 event, and you won't have to wait very long to get your...