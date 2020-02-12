OTR accelerator to host event supporting black-owned businesses

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Mortar, an Over-the-Rhine-based accelerator that supports minority entrepreneurship, is leading an event this Saturday to draw attention and support to black-owned businesses in OTR and nearby neighborhoods. The Buy Black Business Crawl is a new addition to the annual Future History Now program. Now in its fifth year, the event was created by Mortar to honor Black History Month. As response has grown, Mortar founder Derrick Braziel and his team are celebrating with a full-day of programming and…


