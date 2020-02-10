Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Michael Bloomberg leasing space for 2020 field office in downtown Albany

Michael Bloomberg leasing space for 2020 field office in downtown Albany

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Michael Bloomberg is leasing a prominent office in downtown Albany — near the state Capitol and across the street from the Renaissance Hotel and Albany Convention Center — as a field office for his presidential campaign. Bloomberg, a Democrat and former mayor of New York City, is leasing the ground floor corner office at 146 State St., at the intersection of State and Eagle streets. Banners placed on the side of the building say "Mike Bloomberg 2020" in red, white and blue. "New York for Mike"…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Visits OKC

Michael Bloomberg Visits OKC 00:32

 Michael Bloomberg Visits OKC

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles [Video]As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday. At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office opens Ammon field office [Video]Bonneville County Sheriff's Office opens Ammon field office

This location was picked to be closer to the east side of the county. The Sheriff's Office says most of it's calls are our of this area.

Credit: KIFI ABC Idaho Falls, IDPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020

Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020Falling Down star Michael Douglas claimed some of his later father Kirk Douglas’ “last words” were in support of billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s...
Mediaite

TBJ Plus: Inside Raleigh's newest office building; Earthquakes rattle NC; Bernie and Bloomberg hit the Triangle

NEW OFFICE DIGS IN RALEIGH: One of Raleigh’s newest Class A office buildings, Crabtree Terrace, held its grand opening Wednesday, and TBJ Plus has the photo...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.