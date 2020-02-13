Global  

McClatchy, owner of Sacramento Bee, files bankruptcy

McClatchy, owner of Sacramento Bee, files bankruptcy

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Sacramento-based McClatchy Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday in an effort to restructure debt and address its pension obligations.  The McClatchy Co. revealed some of its pension challenges in November, saying that it was in restructuring negotiations with lenders, bondholders and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. for its qualified and nonqualified pension obligations. In January, McClatchy announced that it would not be releasing some pension benefits to a small number of participants. “While…
