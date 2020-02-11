Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election matchup

Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election matchup

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election matchup· *Sanders recently won primary victories, causing some, like ex-Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein, to warn that the Vermont senator's policies would wreck the American economy.*
· *Most investors on Wall Street are shrugging off Sanders so far though, believing he would be handily defeated in a general election faceoff with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Jim Cramer on How Wall Street Will React if Bernie Sanders Wins the New Hampshire Primary

Jim Cramer on How Wall Street Will React if Bernie Sanders Wins the New Hampshire Primary 00:16

 Jim Cramer weighed in on what a Bernie Sanders win would mean for Wall Street.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall St. hits record highs as virus fears ease [Video]Wall St. hits record highs as virus fears ease

Wall Street set record-closing highs for the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors cheered signs that the worst of China's coronavirus scare could be behind us. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy [Video]Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy

Bernie Sanders is on the rise.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders' Tight Primary Win Stokes Wall Street's Election Hopes

Bernie Sanders's narrow New Hampshire primary win is bolstering investor perceptions that either President Donald Trump is well-positioned for re-election or a...
Newsmax

Joe Biden Has Faint Praise for Bernie Sanders: ‘We Could Run Mickey Mouse’ and Have a Shot to Beat Trump

Joe Biden tried to be diplomatic when asked if he thought Democrats would lose the election with Bernie Sanders as the nominee, but his expression of confidence...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

BigTimeFootball

BigTimeFootball® RT @businessinsider: Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election matchu… 6 minutes ago

world_arround

World Arround Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election mat… https://t.co/AhZaa9Cp6l 17 minutes ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe #Trump would demolish him in an election ma… https://t.co/9WAAgHsFsa 26 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election mat… https://t.co/WTSmxapcsb 46 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election mat… https://t.co/zEJlkRawmg 54 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Wall Street is unfazed by Bernie Sanders so far since investors believe Trump would demolish him in an election mat… https://t.co/8DkxYxSFv0 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.