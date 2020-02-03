Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'A godsend to my old industry': A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan would keep huge profits for insurers and bankrupt Americans

'A godsend to my old industry': A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan would keep huge profits for insurers and bankrupt Americans

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
'A godsend to my old industry': A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan would keep huge profits for insurers and bankrupt Americans· *Wendell Potter, a former insurance executive, ripped into Pete Buttigieg's health plan in an interview with Business Insider.*
· *Potter said he believes the plan is a "godsend" for the insurance industry and will allow it to maintain its grip over American healthcare.*
· *"They'd be happy as clams on the Pete Buttigieg...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question [Video]Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question

The perfect daytime date according to Americans is a walk in a park or botanical garden, a visit to the zoo or a river cruise. A study of 2,000 Americans has revealed the ideal combination of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Study: Majority of Americans think life milestones like marriage aren't important [Video]Study: Majority of Americans think life milestones like marriage aren't important

 Are we saying goodbye to traditional life milestones like marriage, children and buying a home? According to new research, 61% agree that traditional life milestones are no longer..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Campaign group Queers Against Pete says ‘being gay is not enough’ for Buttigieg to win their vote

A campaign group called Queers Against Pete has said that Pete Buttigieg is neglecting “the most vulnerable in our community”, and that “being gay is not...
PinkNews

Sunrun is crushing Tesla in the market for solar panels that go on your roof. A top exec revealed a key piece of the $2.5 billion company's strategy to widen its lead.

Sunrun is crushing Tesla in the market for solar panels that go on your roof. A top exec revealed a key piece of the $2.5 billion company's strategy to widen its lead.· *A little-known rival of Tesla called Sunrun is dominating the rooftop solar industry.* · *Sunrun deployed about 300 megawatts of solar in the first nine...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HerbertHaverca1

Herbert Havercamp 'A godsend to my old industry': A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan would keep huge… https://t.co/dgIPCxyShG 6 minutes ago

jdandur2

James D 🌹 RT @wendellpotter: To boost corporate profits, the current system (high deductibles, denials of coverage, etc) is designed to keep you from… 10 minutes ago

crossxtc2

Moses Shah🌹 RT @businessinsider: 'A godsend to my old industry': A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan would keep huge pro… 13 minutes ago

erin2vankude

ERIN2vankude/ Vandargriff 'A godsend to my old industry': A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan would keep huge… https://t.co/vTrj2zv31n 14 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino ‘A godsend to my old industry’: A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg’s healthcare plan would keep huge… https://t.co/ESHVxbzLLq 38 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. 'A godsend to my old industry': A former insurance executive says Pete Buttigieg's healthcare plan would keep huge… https://t.co/B7MBtsdCYD 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.