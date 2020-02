AOC says the quiet part out loud about Medicare for All: It has virtually no chance of becoming law right away Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *AOC conceded that Medicare for All may not become law right away in an interview with the Huffington Post.*

· *"The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don't think so," she said. *

· *Her comments highlight a possible pivot Sanders can take as he becomes... · *AOC conceded that Medicare for All may not become law right away in an interview with the Huffington Post.*· *"The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don't think so," she said. *· *Her comments highlight a possible pivot Sanders can take as he becomes 👓 View full article

