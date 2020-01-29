Alert: Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star in lawsuits against Trump, convicted of trying to extort Nike

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star in lawsuits against Trump, convicted of trying to extort Nike.



