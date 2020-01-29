Global  

Alert: Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star in lawsuits against Trump, convicted of trying to extort Nike

SeattlePI.com Friday, 14 February 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star in lawsuits against Trump, convicted of trying to extort Nike.
Avenatti Could Get Up To Forty Years In The Slammer [Video]Avenatti Could Get Up To Forty Years In The Slammer

Michael Avenatti was on the hunt for a big payout when he demanded millions of dollars for himself from Nike Inc. That's what a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday in his opening argument at..

Trump’s original fixer was attack master Roy Cohn [Video]Trump’s original fixer was attack master Roy Cohn

Reporter and author Michael Rothfeld explains the beginning of Trump&apos;s friendship with mob lawyer Roy Cohn and how Trump has used Cohn&apos;s philosophy to take down his opponents...

Michael Avenatti considering testifying at extortion trial

NEW YORK (AP) — California lawyer Michael Avenatti may decide to testify at his New York trial on charges that he tried to extort Nike for millions of dollars,...
Seattle Times

Michael Avenatti is convicted of trying to extort Nike

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, a lawyer who gained fame by representing a porn star in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was convicted Friday of...
Seattle Times

