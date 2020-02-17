UK to EU: we won’t accept supervision in post-Brexit deal

Global  

SeattlePI.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain's chief negotiator on Monday set out a clashing course in trade talks with the European Union, saying the 27-nation bloc has totally missed the point of Brexit if it thinks it will retain some supervision over U.K. actions.

The EU has said it wants the best possible trade relationship with the U.K. but only if there is a level playing field for businesses on anything from state subsidies to environmental standards, and is insisting on clear checks to enforce it.

U.K. negotiator David Frost said, according to extracts from the released speech, that “to think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing."

In a major speech at the ULB Brussels university, he said that rejecting any EU meddling on rules and regulations “is the point of the whole project" of leaving the bloc after 47 years.

And he further stressed that there was no way that Britain would seek a longer transition period than 11 months to clinch a deal, a timespan considered next to impossible for a trade agreement between such commercial juggernauts.

On Jan. 1, 2021, he said, “we recover our political and economic independence in full – why would we want to postpone it?"

With such comments, Frost made it clear Britain is willing to walk away without an agreement rather than compromise on key issues.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit
