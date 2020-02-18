Global  

Ozzy Osbourne cancels Atlanta concert

bizjournals Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Health issues will keep rock 'n' roll icon Ozzy Osbourne from continuing his "No More Tours 2" tour through North America, creating another hole in the planned music programming at State Farm Arena. Osbourne announced this week he's cancelling the 27 remaining concerts in his farewell tour to recover from "various health issues" he's faced over the past year. Osbourne was scheduled to perform along with Marilyn Manson on May 27 at the Atlanta venue. The 71-year-old performer informed the public…
