Is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in town? Private jet touches down in Wellington

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

A $102m private jet has touched down in Wellington, rumoured to be carrying Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos.The Gulfstream G650ER jet landed in the windy capital this evening, but it remain unclear if the richest man in the world... A $102m private jet has touched down in Wellington, rumoured to be carrying Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos.The Gulfstream G650ER jet landed in the windy capital this evening, but it remain unclear if the richest man in the world... 👓 View full article

