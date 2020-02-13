Global  

Is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in town? Private jet touches down in Wellington

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in town? Private jet touches down in WellingtonA $102m private jet has touched down in Wellington, rumoured to be carrying Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos.The Gulfstream G650ER jet landed in the windy capital this evening, but it remain unclear if the richest man in the world...
News video: Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change 00:16

 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that he is pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, which he calls "the biggest threat to our planet." The money will be used to fund his Earth Fund which will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs.

Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change [Video]Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change With an estimated worth of over $130 billion, Bezos is the world's richest person. The $10 billion donation belongs to an..

TCL's Leaked Smartphone + Filmmaker Behind New PBS Jeff Bezos Doc | Digital Trends Live 2.17.20 [Video]TCL's Leaked Smartphone + Filmmaker Behind New PBS Jeff Bezos Doc | Digital Trends Live 2.17.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The World Health Organization got Facebook, Google, and Amazon all in a room to help curb misinformation; Leaked images of a slide-out dual screen TCL smartphone; Apple..

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s US$10bn ‘earth fund’ upsets green lobby

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has met with a barrage of criticism following his announcement earlier this week that he is setting up a...
Proactive Investors

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Buys Beverly Hills Mansion For $165 Mln

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly bought a $165 million mansion in Los Angeles. This is said to be the most expensive home sold in California. According to...
RTTNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldJust Jared

JabriilKheyre

Jabriil K. Kheyre RT @nzherald: Is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in town? Private jet touches down in Wellington https://t.co/I49FgP04bu 11 minutes ago

nzherald

nzherald Is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in town? Private jet touches down in Wellington https://t.co/I49FgP04bu 13 minutes ago

KY_Democrat

Corp-Dems-Depress-Turnout @JRubinBlogger Your boss's friend was an embarrassment. https://t.co/VA3Edylzdq 3 hours ago

moss_dalvi

Mohsin Dalvi RT @easygeography: so the boss of #Amazon Jeff Bezos is going to invest his $10bn To help save the Amazon with his new Earth Fund - this Ar… 7 hours ago

jaxinternet

JAX Internet RT @DundeeAndAngus: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged to funnel £7.7bn of his personal fortune into a new fund aimed at tackling climat… 10 hours ago

graham1A

Graham A Snide, swapping numbers then sending a hack attachment. Jeff Bezos hack: Amazon boss's phone 'hacked by Saudi crown… https://t.co/ge0YBhiwFj 11 hours ago

nabilfac

nabilfachliansyah RT @Heal_Future: Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos helps to fight climate change by donating $10bn to scientist, activist and other groups to explore… 12 hours ago

artysamurai

SuburbanSamurai RT @premnsikka: Trick or Treat: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos pledges $10bn to save the environment. Previously Amazon threatened to fire workers… 12 hours ago

