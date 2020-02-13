Global  

Elizabeth Warren tore into Bloomberg at the Democratic debate for linking the end of a discriminatory housing practice to the 2008 financial crisis

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren tore into Bloomberg at the Democratic debate for linking the end of a discriminatory housing practice to the 2008 financial crisis· *Warren torched Bloomberg at Thursday's Democratic debate in Las Vegas over his past comments linking the end of redlining to the 2008 financial crisis.*
· *"When Mayor Bloomberg was busy blaming African Americans and Latinos for the housing crash of 2008, I was right here in Las Vegas, just a few blocks down the street...
News video: Elizabeth Warren Hits Michael Bloomberg Hard In Democratic Debate

Elizabeth Warren Hits Michael Bloomberg Hard In Democratic Debate 00:17

 In Nevada debates, hosted by NBC news, Elizabeth Warren hit former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg hard, bringing up his past remarks on women.

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.

Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg [Video]Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren led the attack on Mike Bloomberg before, during and after the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

Elizabeth Warren opened the library at the Democratic debate and read every single candidate for filth

Elizabeth Warren went after Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a shade-filled performance at the NBC News Democratic...
Bloomberg Once Linked End of Redlining, a Biased Housing Practice, to 2008 Crisis

The billionaire drew condemnation for his newly surfaced comments on redlining, in which banks discriminated against people of color seeking to borrow money to...
