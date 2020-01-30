Coronavirus prompts two tech behemoths to pull out of S.F. Game Developers Conference
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Fear of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading among Moscone convention sponsors, with Sony PlayStation and Facebook pulling out of the Game Developers Conference that is set to begin on March 16 at the convention center, reports GamesIndustry. The two tech behemoths decided to cancel their on-site participation in the four-day event, which attracts approximately 29,000 attendees to the San Francisco Moscone Center. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is asking its employees to forgo attending GDC due to concerns…
