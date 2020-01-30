Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus prompts two tech behemoths to pull out of S.F. Game Developers Conference

Coronavirus prompts two tech behemoths to pull out of S.F. Game Developers Conference

bizjournals Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Fear of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading among Moscone convention sponsors, with Sony PlayStation and Facebook pulling out of the Game Developers Conference that is set to begin on March 16 at the convention center, reports GamesIndustry. The two tech behemoths decided to cancel their on-site participation in the four-day event, which attracts approximately 29,000 attendees to the San Francisco Moscone Center. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is asking its employees to forgo attending GDC due to concerns…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:48Published

Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is causing tech companies in china to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease; 62 new emojis are coming in 2020; The U.S. Department of..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)· *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the...
Business Insider

Coronavirus scares away Platinum Sponsor of Moscone’s RSA Conference

IBM is the latest tech titan to pull out of a major convention, due to fears of the coronavirus, according to organizers of the RSA Conference, which is set to...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.