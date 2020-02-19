'Leaning Tower of Dallas' to come down on Monday (Video)

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The now-viral local sensation fittingly called the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is scheduled to be brought down on Monday, according to officials. On the morning of Sunday, Feb. 16, an 11-story tower at 2828 North Haskell Ave. was supposed to be demolished, but the building did not entirely collapse. A core shaft was left standing after an initial implosion that contained the elevator and stairwells. Dallas Business Journal Staff Photographer Jake Dean captured footage of the failed implosion…


