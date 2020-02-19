Global  

'Leaning Tower of Dallas' to come down on Monday (Video)

bizjournals Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The now-viral local sensation fittingly called the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is scheduled to be brought down on Monday, according to officials. On the morning of Sunday, Feb. 16, an 11-story tower at 2828 North Haskell Ave. was supposed to be demolished, but the building did not entirely collapse. A core shaft was left standing after an initial implosion that contained the elevator and stairwells. Dallas Business Journal Staff Photographer Jake Dean captured footage of the failed implosion…
 The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is making its last stand Monday morning, before crews tear down the remains of the demolition project.

It’s time to say goodbye to the cultural phenomenon that gripped the metroplex this week: the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ will be knocked down Monday.

DALLAS (AP) — A social media sensation dubbed the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” was born when a portion of a building survived an implosion in Dallas. After...
A social media sensation dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born when a portion of a building survived an implosion over the weekend
