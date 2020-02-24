Global  

Traders triple their expectations of further interest-rate cuts as coronavirus fears snowball

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Traders triple their expectations of further interest-rate cuts as coronavirus fears snowball**

· *Traders are pricing in two rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, despite its guidance to the contrary, Bloomberg reported.*
· *That's as risk markets sold off, with the Dow dropping 1000 points at the start of Monday.*
Traders are betting that coronavirus will...
St. Louis Fed's Bullard says rate cuts are possible with coronavirus

Interest rate cuts may be needed because of the coronavirus and its economic impact, Jim Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said...
Gold slips, but on track for 3rd monthly gain on pandemic fears

Gold prices retreated on Friday as investors booked profits from a 1% jump in the last session, but the metal had some support as mounting concerns over the...
