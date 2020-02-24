Traders triple their expectations of further interest-rate cuts as coronavirus fears snowball
Monday, 24 February 2020
· *Traders are pricing in two rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, despite its guidance to the contrary, Bloomberg reported.*
· *That's as risk markets sold off, with the Dow dropping 1000 points at the start of Monday.*
