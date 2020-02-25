76ers owners hire Wharton grad to lead new investment strategy in real estate, startups
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () The owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils has created a new leadership position not commonly found at sports franchises: head of investments. David Abrams, who has three decades of experienced in investment banking and private equity, will fill the new position at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HSBE). The 52-year-old University of Pennsylvania Wharton School graduate began working with HBSE in an undefined role last year. Abrams was previously a senior managing director…
