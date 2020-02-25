Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 76ers owners hire Wharton grad to lead new investment strategy in real estate, startups

76ers owners hire Wharton grad to lead new investment strategy in real estate, startups

bizjournals Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils has created a new leadership position not commonly found at sports franchises: head of investments. David Abrams, who has three decades of experienced in investment banking and private equity, will fill the new position at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HSBE). The 52-year-old University of Pennsylvania Wharton School graduate began working with HBSE in an undefined role last year. Abrams was previously a senior managing director…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weirdo dog always sneezes from a simple head scratch [Video]Weirdo dog always sneezes from a simple head scratch

Poncho is a 13 year old rescue dog from Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Bringing her back to Vancouver, Canada when she was just weeks old has been quite the journey through doghood. Over the years it always..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Restaurant owners using paczki to make burgers [Video]Restaurant owners using paczki to make burgers

Customers lined up at New Palace Bakery for paczki on Fat Tuesday, and we talked with two restaurant owners planning to use the paczki to make burgers.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Team splits from Downtown Resource Group to launch new real estate agency

A team from Downtown Resource Group, a real estate company specializing in condos in downtown Minneapolis and the North Loop, has left to form its own real...
bizjournals

Atlanta-based Classic Collision eyes national expansion with investor partnership

Atlanta-based Classic Collision Inc. is on a growth plan fueled by a new investment partnership. Classic is the fifth-largest multi-site operator of collision...
bizjournals Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.