Warren Buffett says he would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Bernie Sanders, but doubts his endorsement would help the billionaire**

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

**



· *Warren Buffett would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Sen. Bernie Sanders, he told CNBC on Monday.*

· *However, the famed investor doubted his endorsement would help the billionaire and former New York City mayor's chances of securing the Democratic presidential nomination.*

· *"I don't think another billionaire... **· *Warren Buffett would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Sen. Bernie Sanders, he told CNBC on Monday.*· *However, the famed investor doubted his endorsement would help the billionaire and former New York City mayor's chances of securing the Democratic presidential nomination.*· *"I don't think another billionaire 👓 View full article

