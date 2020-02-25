Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role (DIS)

4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role (DIS)

Business Insider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role (DIS)· Bob Iger stepped down from his role as Disney CEO on Tuesday and longtime Disney exec Bob Chapek took his place.
· Iger led the company through major acquisitions and record-breaking box office success, but he leaves the role at an uncertain time for Disney's future.
· The Wuhan coronavirus has already impacted Disney's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Bog Iger Leaving CEO Role At Disney

Bog Iger Leaving CEO Role At Disney 00:35

 Bog Iger is leaving his CEO post at Disney.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on Bob Iger Stepping Down as Disney CEO [Video]Jim Cramer on Bob Iger Stepping Down as Disney CEO

Jim Cramer shares his thoughts on Iger stepping down as Disney's CEO.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:50Published

Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20 [Video]Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Disney announced that long-time CEO and overseer of the Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar acquisitions Bob Iger will be stepping down; LG announced its latest flagship 5G..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Disney surprised Hollywood by replacing Bob Iger as CEO

The Walt Disney Co. has a new CEO. The Burbank, California-based studio took Hollywood by surprise on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that Bob Chapek will take...
bizjournals Also reported by •The WrapNewsyTechCrunchRTTNewsBusiness Insider

Wall Street thinks Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek will be the company's profit protector as it undergoes a radical transformation (DIS)

Wall Street thinks Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek will be the company's profit protector as it undergoes a radical transformation (DIS)** · *Disney on Tuesday abruptly announced longtime Disney exec Bob Chapek as its new CEO, replacing Bob Iger, who is stepping into an executive chairman...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CEODaily

CEO Daily 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role https://t.co/GO0RZyRgrw 23 minutes ago

MoudirMalek

Malek Dabbous RT @businessinsider: 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role https://t.co/EWLM6WK3sE 46 minutes ago

BIAUS

Business Insider Australia 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role https://t.co/8ya0GzuuPl 2 hours ago

Abbey_Giese

Abbey Giese 4 major questions facing #Disney now that #BobIger has abruptly exited his CEO role https://t.co/xTzmwBvcuq via @businessinsider 5 hours ago

hig_pearson

Hig Pearson 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role (DIS) https://t.co/aA6CsmMRc8 https://t.co/LExr0y2qf8 6 hours ago

VargasDixon2

Vargas Dixon 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role (DIS) https://t.co/HtYcV3pB8U https://t.co/Ye0VVFU4i9 6 hours ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role (DIS) https://t.co/2onNqaV6kK 6 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours 4 major questions facing Disney now that Bob Iger has abruptly exited his CEO role https://t.co/O7dnSWJ4w1 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.