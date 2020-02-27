Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus: Fliers can change cheap tickets for free, says US airline

Coronavirus: Fliers can change cheap tickets for free, says US airline

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
JetBlue's innovative policy applies only to new flight bookings
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle US airline allows fliers to change cheap tickets for free if they don't want to fly due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/GzXVeIapFi 7 hours ago

dashingclaire

DashingClaire RT @Independent: US airline allows fliers to change cheap tickets for free if they don't want to fly due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/… 7 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica US airline allows fliers to change cheap tickets for free if they don't want to fly due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/15x6oldGiZ 8 hours ago

Independent

The Independent US airline allows fliers to change cheap tickets for free if they don't want to fly due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/fqTILhG5N2 8 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica US airline allows fliers to change cheap tickets for free if they don't want to fly due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/SBfH1OXVcw 17 hours ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle US airline allows fliers to change cheap tickets for free if they don't want to fly due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/eqkfrNcrH5 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.