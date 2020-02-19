Global  

Republicans recommend magistrate to fill Murray’s City Council seat

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A search committee has recommended a Hamilton County magistrate to replace Republican Amy Murray on Cincinnati City Council when she resigns sometime in early March to take a job with the Defense Department. Betsy Sundermann is an attorney, magistrate and resident of East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Republican Party. Councilman Jeff Pastor, a Republican, and Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an independent, both of whom Murray has designated as the people who will choose her successor,…
Recent related news from verified sources

Republicans quarrel over Murray’s replacement on City Council

The race to replace Amy Murray on Cincinnati City Council has hit major turbulence.
bizjournals

Pastor, Smitherman agree on Murray replacement

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Councilman Jeff Pastor will appoint Betsy Sundermann to fill Councilwoman Amy Murray's seat when she resigns tomorrow....
bizjournals


