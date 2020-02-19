Republicans recommend magistrate to fill Murray’s City Council seat

A search committee has recommended a Hamilton County magistrate to replace Republican Amy Murray on Cincinnati City Council when she resigns sometime in early March to take a job with the Defense Department. Betsy Sundermann is an attorney, magistrate and resident of East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Republican Party. Councilman Jeff Pastor, a Republican, and Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an independent, both of whom Murray has designated as the people who will choose her successor,…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources P.G. Sittenfeld lists his priorities for choosing Tamaya Dennard's successor P.G. Sittenfeld says he's looking for a bridge builder and an experienced leader to fill Tamaya Dennard's City Council seat. He also wants someone who reflects diversity and can win an election. While.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:15Published 14 hours ago Bloomberg Endorses George W. Bush In 2003 Speech In 2003, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg told a 2003 meeting of the Republican National Convention that the Republican party was “the wave of the future” and called for the reelection of.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:33Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Republicans quarrel over Murray’s replacement on City Council The race to replace Amy Murray on Cincinnati City Council has hit major turbulence.

bizjournals 3 days ago



Pastor, Smitherman agree on Murray replacement Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Councilman Jeff Pastor will appoint Betsy Sundermann to fill Councilwoman Amy Murray's seat when she resigns tomorrow....

bizjournals 23 hours ago





Tweets about this