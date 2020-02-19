Republicans recommend magistrate to fill Murray’s City Council seat
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () A search committee has recommended a Hamilton County magistrate to replace Republican Amy Murray on Cincinnati City Council when she resigns sometime in early March to take a job with the Defense Department. Betsy Sundermann is an attorney, magistrate and resident of East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Republican Party. Councilman Jeff Pastor, a Republican, and Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an independent, both of whom Murray has designated as the people who will choose her successor,…
