Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > First non-travel case of coronavirus in U.S. emerges from the Bay Area

First non-travel case of coronavirus in U.S. emerges from the Bay Area

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The first case of coronavirus in the country in which the patient had not been traveling abroad and does not know the source of the infection has now been confirmed with ties to the northeast corner of the Bay Area. The patient is a resident of Solano County and was reportedly brought from another hospital to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19. However, it wasn't until Feb. 23 that the CDC responded to a request to test the patient for coronavirus, according to an open letter issued Wednesday by…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: HED: DNA technology being used to prosecute suspect in 1999 cold case killing of Deborah Dalzell

HED: DNA technology being used to prosecute suspect in 1999 cold case killing of Deborah Dalzell 01:27

 ABS: It's a first of its kind case in the Tampa Bay area using evidence from genealogy databases to match DNA to a murder suspect.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus [Video]Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus

Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus [Video]The latest: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

The CDC confirmed Monday afternoon that two people in the Tampa Bay area have the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Complete coverage >> https://wfts.tv/39c6gx0

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What you need to know about coronavirus in the Bay Area

As coronavirus fears spread through the Bay Area and beyond, Californians have myriad questions about the outbreak. The viral respiratory illness spreading...
SFGate

Saudi Arabia Announces First Case Of Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Monday amid growing fears that a surge in the number of those infected in Iran is threatening the...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.