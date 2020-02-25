First non-travel case of coronavirus in U.S. emerges from the Bay Area
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () The first case of coronavirus in the country in which the patient had not been traveling abroad and does not know the source of the infection has now been confirmed with ties to the northeast corner of the Bay Area. The patient is a resident of Solano County and was reportedly brought from another hospital to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19. However, it wasn't until Feb. 23 that the CDC responded to a request to test the patient for coronavirus, according to an open letter issued Wednesday by…