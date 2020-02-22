First coronavirus death in US reported at Kirkland hospital
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () A man in his late 50s has died at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland where he was being treated for a coronavirus infection, Seattle and King County Health Officer for Public Health Dr. Jeff Duchin said Saturday. It is the first coronavirus death recorded in the United States, and EvergreenHealth announced Saturday that there are three new cases in King County. The first coronavirus case in the United States was confirmed in a Snohomish County man in January. Public health officials expect cases in the…