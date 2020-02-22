Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > First coronavirus death in US reported at Kirkland hospital

First coronavirus death in US reported at Kirkland hospital

bizjournals Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
A man in his late 50s has died at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland where he was being treated for a coronavirus infection, Seattle and King County Health Officer for Public Health Dr. Jeff Duchin said Saturday. It is the first coronavirus death recorded in the United States, and EvergreenHealth announced Saturday that there are three new cases in King County. The first coronavirus case in the United States was confirmed in a Snohomish County man in January. Public health officials expect cases in the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S.

NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. 05:27

 Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state. (2-29-20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State [Video]Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State

Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published

Trump announces first U.S. death due to coronavirus [Video]Trump announces first U.S. death due to coronavirus

President Trump said the first U.S. death due to the coronavirus was a 55-year-old woman who was a medically high-risk patient and warned additional cases are 'likely."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First coronavirus death in U.S. reported in Washington state

Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, according to a news release, as federal and...
Reuters India

First coronavirus death in Europe sends Italian towns into lockdown

Ten Italian towns remain in lockdown and residents warned to keep out of an emergency room on Saturday as a second death from coronavirus sparked fears...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

poped01

David Pope RT @K_G_Andersen: First death from #COVID19 reported in the US. The fact that the first cases detected are severe, means more widespread tr… 8 seconds ago

TF_Woo

Zabuza Momochi RT @business: BREAKING: The U.S. has reported its first death from the coronavirus. The victim was in Washington State. https://t.co/w2ahPP… 9 seconds ago

sdtips

SDTips 👩🏻‍💻 RT @mayawiley: A day after #Trump called #CoronaVirus a “hoax” this country has had its first death. 3 states have reported infections. 14 seconds ago

The_Mafia_Boss

The Mafia Boss The U.S. reported its first death from the #coronavirus in Washington State. #tmbgang #themafiaboss https://t.co/FYmkOmw4yD 24 seconds ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak’s threat to the world economy grew Saturday as authorities in the U.S. repo… https://t.co/XPp1jAkXNc 24 seconds ago

itsme10e

Tenny Minassian RT @abc7newsbayarea: #BREAKING NEWS: A person has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the f… 30 seconds ago

onnova2

on nova RT @markets: JUST IN: The U.S. has reported its first death from the coronavirus. The victim was in Washington State. https://t.co/Bj6qKMiP… 31 seconds ago

LadyPapayas

Lady Papayas RT @patti_mint: The US has reported its first death from the new #coronavirus, in the north-west state of Washington. Officials said the p… 44 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.