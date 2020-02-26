Mayor Pete's awkward embrace of billionaires wasn't a moral disagreement with Bernie Sanders, it was a failed campaign strategy
Monday, 2 March 2020 () · Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his bid to become the Democratic nominee for president Sunday.
· Buttigieg had faced sharp criticism from progressives, led by Bernie Sanders, for accepting campaign donations from 56 billionaires, but he said their money was just another tool to help him defeat Donald...
Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown ended his White House bid on Sunday. Reuters reports he was able to position himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top. 38-year old Buttigieg is a former two-term mayor of South Bend,...
Pete Buttigieg, who rose from relative obscurity as a mayor in Indiana to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic US presidential nomination, has ended his campaign. The decision by..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
The announcement by former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg that he is ending his presidential campaign after just four Democratic primaries was surprising. But the... WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNews •USATODAY.com •PinkNews •Seattle Times