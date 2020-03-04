AOC says that ensuring access to free coronavirus testing and treatment is 'absolutely' an 'argument for Medicare for All'
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () · *AOC told the Huffington Post that the government is taking steps to guarantee free coronavirus testing and medical treatment.*
· *"What this crisis has taught us is that, our health care system and our public health are only as strong as the sickest person in this country," she told the outlet.*
· *Concerns are increasing...
Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC is expanding who can be tested for coronavirus. According to Politico, the Trump administration is looking to detect cases that may have been missed because of delayed testing. Pence said “any American can get tested” if a doctor suspects they may have...
The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday that high-deductible health plans, or HDHPs, can pay for testing and treatment for individuals related to the 2019... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •Proactive Investors