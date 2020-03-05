Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. mortgage rates reach milestone low

U.S. mortgage rates reach milestone low

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates have reached their lowest level in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.29 percent for the week ending March 5 — a decrease from last week’s rate of 3.45 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.41 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit a record 3.29 percent this week, the lowest level in its nearly 50-year history. Meanwhile, mortgage…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Rate drop boosting home sales

Rate drop boosting home sales 01:52

 As investors sell on Wall Street, it's led to this big drop in mortgage rates and homes are selling.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates [Video]Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates

People looking to buy a home or refinance their current mortgage are in luck.Mortgage rates have dropped again and the coronavirus is one of the reasons why.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows [Video]Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves

Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves** · *The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage **fell to 3.29% from 3.45% this week, according to data published Thursday by Freddie Mac.* · *It's the...
Business Insider

Mortgage rates are at an all-time low. Here’s how the biggest lenders are handling it

Mortgage rates are at a level that’s never been seen before. And mortgage companies are experiencing a surge in demand unlike any they’ve ever seen before....
HousingWire Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WatchRealEstate

Residential Real Estate Watch BJ: U.S. mortgage rates reach milestone low https://t.co/mkcc32HWm2 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.