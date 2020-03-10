Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Missouri
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Missouri voters on Tuesday picked Joe Biden as their choice to face off against Republican President Donald Trump in November, helping propel him to a commanding national lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. Biden, the former vice president, won in Missouri with 60% of the vote, versus Sanders' 35%. Biden also won in Michigan, Mississippi and Idaho, while Sanders performed better in Washington and North Dakota, which were too close to call. Problems with polling site…
