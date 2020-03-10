Global  

Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Missouri

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Missouri voters on Tuesday picked Joe Biden as their choice to face off against Republican President Donald Trump in November, helping propel him to a commanding national lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. Biden, the former vice president, won in Missouri with 60% of the vote, versus Sanders' 35%. Biden also won in Michigan, Mississippi and Idaho, while Sanders performed better in Washington and North Dakota, which were too close to call. Problems with polling site…
Democratic presidential primary today in Michigan

Democratic presidential primary today in Michigan 01:01

 Democratic presidential primary today in Michigan

Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination and casting doubt on the..

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders. Michigan was the state that helped to propel Mr Sanders’..

BREAKING: Joe Biden Projected to Win Michigan

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, according to projections from Fox, CBS and NBC News. The Michigan polls closed at 9 p.m. EST...
At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was off to a quick start on Tuesday, picking up early wins in two of the six states holding contests in the race to select the...
