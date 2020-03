Despite losing several key primaries on Tuesday night, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has vowed to remain in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders spoke to reporters on Wednesday, a day after losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho.



