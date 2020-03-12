Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating

Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, the company said, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

“As a last resort, we will close a store if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers.

Johnson emphasized that any closures will be temporary. The company said decisions will be made on a store-by-store basis.

The Seattle roaster has approximately 15,000 U.S. stores and 1,600 Canadian stores. Most are owned by the company but some — including locations in retail stores and airports — are run by licensees.

Starbucks has already increased the pace of sanitizing stores and put into place a temporary ban on use of personal cups or in-store mugs and glassware.

In a separate letter to employees, the company said it is temporarily expanding catastrophe pay for employees who have been diagnosed with or exposed to the virus. Employees can use up to 14 days of catastrophe pay in addition to paid sick leave, vacation time and personal days.

Employees with symptoms are also being asked to stay home.

National chains like Starbucks Corp. that serve customers face-to-face are bearing the brunt of some of the fallout from the virus. The company's shares plunged 7% Thursday to a 52-week low. In the past month, since the gravity of the outbreak has hit home in the U.S., shares are down almost 30%.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Starbucks Considering Limited Seating Inside Stores Due to Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks Considering Limited Seating Inside Stores Due to Coronavirus Fears 00:17

 Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is considering offering limited seating in its stores or only keeping its drive-thru open due to the coronavirus outbreak. Johnson also said the company is considering closing all of its stores temporarily.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nike Closes All US Stores For 2 Weeks [Video]

Nike Closes All US Stores For 2 Weeks

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Nike is closing many of its stores across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on March 16, Nike stores in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published
Starbucks Considering Drive Thru-Only Because Coronavirus [Video]

Starbucks Considering Drive Thru-Only Because Coronavirus

Reuters Some Starbucks locations may become drive thru-only as the company tries to manage social distancing from the coronavirus pandemic. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating

Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, the company said, one day...
Seattle Times

Starbucks to close some stores, eliminate seating in all others to slow spread of coronavirus

In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Starbucks will temporarily close some of its U.S. and Canadian locations and shift the rest of its North...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.