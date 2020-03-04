Global  

The Fed announces $1.5 trillion in capital injections to combat coronavirus fallout and 'highly unusual disruptions'

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Fed announces $1.5 trillion in capital injections to combat coronavirus fallout and 'highly unusual disruptions'· *The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced trillions of dollars worth of new capital injections to calm Treasury bill liquidity issues and boost economic activity in the wake of coronavirus risks.*
· *The central bank added $500 billion to money markets on Thursday afternoon through a three-month repo operation,...
Oil Price Crash Continues Despite $1.5 Trillion Fed Intervention

The Federal Reserve took drastic action on Thursday as the stock market meltdown accelerated, pledging to inject as much as $1.5 trillion into U.S. markets to...
OilPrice.com


